How to Get 30 Grams of Protein at Every Meal

Lunch 3 – Chicken Breast
One of the easiest ways to hit your protein quota is with a hearty piece of chicken. It’s practically a one-stop shop. White suggests pairing it with colorful veggies in a salad.
Top with a light dressing and you’ll have a nutrient dense meal that will push you one step further towards your goals.
Try it: 3.5 oz of chicken on top spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms with 2 tbsp of balsamic vinaigrette = 30g protein
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top