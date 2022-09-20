How to Get 30 Grams of Protein at Every Meal

Lunch 4 – Vegetable Salad
Salads are one of the best ways to fit in all of your muscle-building food groups. “Eating protein helps to put you in an anabolic (muscle-building) state. This is especially important when working out. Exercise causes tiny tears in muscle fibers.
Eating protein post-workout gives our bodies the amino acids necessary to repair and rebuild the muscles, creating stronger muscles,” says Zuckerbrot. Fill your salads with lean meats like grilled chicken and supplement with vegetarian sources like chickpeas.
Try it: Large spinach salad with non-starchy vegetables (1g protein), 4 oz grilled chicken (28g protein) and ¼ cup garbanzo beans (4g protein) = 33g protein
