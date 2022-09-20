How to Get 30 Grams of Protein at Every Meal

Lunch 5 – Whole Wheat Wrap
Although they’re good for you, salads every day might get a little boring, so don’t be afraid to occasionally branch out into whole wheat wrap or sandwich options.
A fiber-filled wrap with some lean turkey can be just as filling and provide the necessary amount of protein to keep your body going throughout the afternoon.
Try it: High-fiber wrap (4g protein) with 4 oz of sliced turkey (28 g protein), sliced tomato, lettuce, and mustard = 32g protein
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top