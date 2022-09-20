How to Get 30 Grams of Protein at Every Meal

Lunch 6 – Flatout Protein UP Flatbread
While there might be an abundance of unhealthy, processed foods flooding grocery store shelves, there’s also an influx of healthier, more innovative options, too.
Zuckerbrot recommends the Flatout Protein UP flatbread. It has 10g protein per wrap with 6 net carbs and 92% more fiber than typical flatbread.
Try it: Flatout Protein Up flatbread (10g protein) with 1 tablespoon hummus (2g protein), 3 oz grilled chicken (21g protein) and israeli salad = 33g protein
