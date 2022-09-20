Health & Fitness

How to Get 30 Grams of Protein at Every Meal

turkeychili
24
16 / 24

Lunch 7 – Turkey Chili

Especially in the cooler months, when you’re craving warmer, more comforting foods, chili should be in the main lunch rotation. Turkey chili is easy to make, easy to store and filled to the brim with protein to help fuel your workouts.

Try it: 1 cup turkey chili (19g protein) with ¼ cup shredded part skim cheddar cheese (7g protein) and a whole wheat dinner roll (4g protein) or tortilla chips (5g protein) = 30g protein

