How to Get 30 Grams of Protein at Every Meal

Lunch 7 – Turkey Chili
Especially in the cooler months, when you’re craving warmer, more comforting foods, chili should be in the main lunch rotation. Turkey chili is easy to make, easy to store and filled to the brim with protein to help fuel your workouts.
Try it: 1 cup turkey chili (19g protein) with ¼ cup shredded part skim cheddar cheese (7g protein) and a whole wheat dinner roll (4g protein) or tortilla chips (5g protein) = 30g protein
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top