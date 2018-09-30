It’s no secret that former Miami Marlins slugger and current New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton is a home run-hitting beast. That’s why he features so heavily on our list of the strongest, most powerful home runs in Major League Baseball since 2000.

Editor’s Note: This post was written in 2017.

Need more proof? Here’s a look at Stanton in the gym:

But no matter what way you look at it, Stanton’s previous work in the 2017 season has been one for for the history books.

Stanton hit 59 home runs, the most in baseball since Ryan Howard had 58 back in 2006. By hitting that number, Stanton became just the third player in baseball history to blast that many home runs in his age-27-or-younger season, joining legends Babe Ruth and Roger Maris in the record books.

Want more eye-popping stats? Stanton’s home runs have travelled a total 4.67 miles, and his 59th homer of the season reached an 118.7mph exit velocity, his high mark of the year, according to ESPN Stats & Information. (All stats for Stanton were through 156 games, as of Sept. 28, 2017)

So yeah, Stanton can really mash. For all his natural ability, Stanton doesn’t take it easy in the gym either. Just look at his upper body:

Here are some of Stanton’s fittest workout posts that shows how he trains:

