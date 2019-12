How Giancarlo Stanton Trains: Cable Machine

Donning a Chewbacca mask in honor of Star Wars, Stanton flashes his massive biceps as he does a cable workout.

Sculpt your body with these 10 core-carving cable exercises, and these 12 cable-pulley exercises that train your entire body.

Check out the post on Stanton’s Instagram page.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!