NFL Training: 15 Ways J.J. Watt Trains for Football Domination

This post was originally written in 2018. J.J. Watt once again came back in quick fashion from a serious injury, making it back onto the field for the Texans as they won over the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs in 2020.

NFL star J.J. Watt is back. Following a nightmare 2016 season that saw the Houston Texans defensive end play just three games after suffering a herniated disc—and then another injury in 2017—Watt is looking as shredded as ever, especially his arms.

Watt had another standout season in 2018, making the All-Pro team while recording 16 sacks and helping the Houston Texans make the playoffs.

Watt’s been beat up over previous few years—he suffered torn abdominal muscles, two herniated disk injuries, torn abductors, and a broken hand—but now that he’s through rehab and back in the gym, the 6’5”, 289-pound athletic beast thinks this year could be his best season yet.

“I got a little bit more of a jump on the offseason because I didn’t play, so I’m stronger at this point than I’ve been before,” Watt told Men’s Journal. “I obviously had a difficult year in 2017, but I’m back into a regular training program and regular offseason program—it’s very good to be back in the gym just working.”

Watt showed off just how hard he’s been working in this photo on Instagram:

one day at a time. A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on Aug 12, 2018 at 5:07pm PDT

Watt’s explosiveness and speed are major reasons why he’s been a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner. If Watt can stay healthy, there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be in the running for a fourth award in 2018. Watt’s versatility and explosiveness make him absurdly difficult for offensive linemen to block and his training reflects that.

“My routine covers everything from flexibility, to power, to speed, to agility, it’s not always lifting in the gym,” Watt said. “It’s a fast-paced workout with a lot of different moving parts. We got from the field to the weight room and back again. It’s very comprehensive, including all the little muscles that an athlete needs to work on, not necessarily all the main things everybody thinks about.”

Watt previously set a personal-best of 61″ on the box jump and he’s looking to set more personal records.

Here are J.J. Watt’s 13 best Instagram workout moments:

Bonus: Watt’s looking like the Incredible Hulk these days:

15: Watt working on his long jump:

14: Watt getting in some med ball work:

13. Watt and Texans QB Deshawn Watson get in sled work following injuries:

12. Watt works the ropes in the gym:

