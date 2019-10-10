Health & Fitness

How Many Calories Does It Cost You to Buy Food at Work?

One thousand, two hundred and ninety-two: the extra calorie cost per week of buying food at work, says The Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Vending machine and cafeteria offerings tend to be high in unhealthy fats, added sugar, and sodium. (We’re talking pizza, chips, sandwiches.) Brown-bag it instead.

