How Sebastian Stan Trains to Play Marvel’s Winter Soldier

Actor Sebastian Stan is ready to put on his bionic arm again. Stan is set to return as Bucky Barnes, a.k.a The Winter Soldier, in the anticipated new series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, coming to Disney Plus later in 2020.

Stan has played the character for nearly a decade since debuting in Captain America: The First Avenger, and over the years he’s continued to work with trainer Don Saladino when he transforms into the Winter Soldier. Stan most recently appeared in both parts of the Avengers saga in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and now his story will continue on Disney Plus, which is shaping up to be very important to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Men’s Journal caught up with Saladino when he was working with Stan on the Avengers series: “Every day we kicked off with a heavy lift,” Saladino said. “There is this amazing muscle engagement that you can just feel when you pick up a big weight. I am not saying it needs to be strenuous to the body, where your system is freaking out. It just needs to feel heavy.”

Here’s a look at some of the work the two did together:

In the new series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Stan’s Winter Soldier and Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Falcon will be dealing with the aftermath of Endgame and what the new world looks like with Wilson as the new Captain America. Civil War villain Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) is returning for the series as the main bad guy, while Wyatt Russell is set to play John Walker/U.S. Agent, a government-sanctioned, militaristic version of Captain America.

Stan shared a first look at his character from the show:

In August 2019, Stan showed the results of his training as he got ready for filming, and those results were pretty great:

As part of his training with Stan, Saladino focused on Stan’s upper body and arms, partly because the Winter Soldier actually has a muscled-up bionic arm. Saladino created a Kettlebell Carry workout and an Arm Circuit workout to give Stan the strength he was looking for: “I think the way to succeed with your biceps and shoulders starts with how you are training the rest of the body,” Saladino said.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set for a Fall 2020 release on Disney Plus.

Here’s a look at some of Stan’s best workout posts and how he trains to transform into the Winter Soldier:

