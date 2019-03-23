How Supplements Can Support All Types of Adventure Lifestyles

Best for the Road-Tripper GET IT

Nothing can disrupt a road trip like the constant need to hit the head. According to the Urology Care Foundation, 30% of men have an overactive bladder, which can result in frequent urination (peeing more than eight times in 24 hours).

While you should always consult a doctor if you think you have an issue, a supplement like Prostata can help. Its prostate support complex contains ingredients such as stinging nettle, amino acids, lycopene, and saw palmetto to help provide relief from too many bathroom trips.

