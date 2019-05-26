The Endgame is finally here for Marvel heroes—and the Avengers are ready for battle. After a year of waiting following Avengers: Infinity War, the follow-up, Avengers: Endgame, is hitting theaters with Men’s Journal cover star Chris Evans taking the lead as Captain America alongside Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man.

In this rundown, we’ll go over how stars like Downey (Tony Stark), Evans (Steve Rogers), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), and Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) got in shape to face off against Thanos (Josh Brolin) and other villains.

Brad Bose

Here are the workouts, the trainers, the diets, and the tips these stars used to get in shape over the years for the Marvel movies leading into Avengers: Endgame.