Chris Hemsworth

The Hero: Thor

The Trainer: Personal trainer and childhood friend Luke Zocchi

The Quote: “I needed to make sure that I wasn’t burning him out because he was working long hours every day,” Zocchi told Men’s Journal. “Most of the work that we do to get Chris bulked up for Thor is done in the months before being in front of the cameras. He loves to kickbox, so that’s incorporated into his training. Occasionally, I have to hold the pads for him, and I really need to brace for his kicks, because he will knock me right over.”

The Workouts: Zocchi did core variation workouts, kickboxing, as well as moves like bear crawls, planks and dynamic crunches. Hemsworth shared a lot of his workouts on social media, including kettlebell moves, dumbbell variations, boxing, push/pull workouts, barbell curls, and surfing, among many more.