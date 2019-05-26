Paul Rudd

The Hero: Ant-Man (who is now coming back in Ant-Man 3! So Rudd will need to keep this workout going.)

The Trainer(s): Richard Louis, New York-based trainer and owner of FitSpaceNYC, and nutritionist Carlon Colker, M.D.

The Quote: “I was one of those people who always wanted the results, but never wanted to put in the work,” Rudd told Men’s Journal for his cover story. “I never really stopped working out from the first one into the second one. Eating at certain times—my day is kind of centered around health and fitness, which is a somewhat new experience for me. I never took it to this extreme before. I was one of those people who wanted the results, but didn’t want to put in the work.”

The Workout: To work his chest, biceps, and abs, Rudd did a 3-part circuit workout, including 5 rounds with these moves: Smith Machine Incline Press x 15 reps,EZ-Bar Curl x 15 reps, Hanging Knee Raises x 25 reps. Read up on the entire workout here.

The Meal Plan: Breakfast: 3 eggs, oatmeal, coffee Snack: Protein shake, handful of almonds Lunch: Salad with 6oz protein and 4oz sweet potato or rice (incorporating the carb source every other day) Snack: Protein shakes, handful of walnuts Dinner: 8oz. of protein with as many vegetables as possible

