How to Build a Budget Home Gym in Your Backyard

Home gyms are great, but the challenge is finding a place to put them. There’s no getting around the fact that workout equipment takes up a lot of space and if you don’t have an extra room or basement, your home gym might be limited to a kettlebell and a yoga mat.

However, you don’t need to limit yourself to the house. If you have a backyard or outdoor space, it opens up a whole new world of possibilities. One of the best options is to buy an outdoor shed and convert that space into your own personal gym. Not only budget-friendly, this option means you will have your own space to workout that is free of distraction and clutter.

Check out the video above for ideas on how to build a shred shed in your backyard.

