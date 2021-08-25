How To Build Muscle Faster Creating Your Own Protein Shakes

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Getting your body into shape doesn’t start and stop at the gym. You need to change up what you put into your body as well. One of the best ways to change up what goes into your system is by drinking protein shakes. And if you really want to Build Muscle Faster, you would be wise to make your own protein shakes.

There are definitely options you can pick up with pre-made shakes. They’re pretty good and can get the job done. But they are a one size fits all option, not really tailor-made to you and your goals. Knowing what you’re looking to do with your workouts is key to building up your body to be better than ever.

Now, if you want to make your own shakes, you need to have your goals in mind. That way you can make the perfect shake to complement your journey. Looking to pack on the mass and get jacked? Or are you looking to get slimmed and toned? Depending on that, your shake will vary in the ingredients that you use.

One of the key ingredients you’re going to want to use is protein powder. Give the shake a nice boost in protein to help those muscles recover and rebuild. Also, choose your preferred flavor, so you can then start pairing off the remaining ingredients to give this shake a really enjoyable taste.

You’re also going to want to add fruit into the shake. Then you can pour in the greens to balance out the shake with all the nutrients your body needs to function properly.

At the end of the day, you’re going to want to make sure the shake is not overdone. Don’t pack in the ingredients. Keep everything to one serving size, so you’re not filling up your body with calories that you’ll have a hard time burning. It’ll weigh you down and just go against the very goal you’re working towards. And really, it’s just a waste. Unless you’re looking to bulk up and put on mass. In that case, load it up.

Now, you’re going to need one particular item to make sure you can actually make a shake at home. And that is a blender. A very elemental part of the kitchen that is going to help you out on this fitness journey to Build Muscle Faster. If you want to make sure the shakes are made properly, then you’ll want a blender from Vitamix.

Vitamix makes some of the best blenders in the game. Strong, durable blenders with the power and the blades that’ll cut through any ingredient you throw at it to make the smoothest shake you can hope for. That way it’ll go down with ease. Everything needs to start somewhere, and you should start your shakes off with a Vitamix blender.

There are a bunch of great options over at Vitamix you can pick up. To help you whittle the options down and make the search easier for you, we have laid out 5 of our favorite options. That way you can pick one up right now and get the fitness journey started sooner than later. So grab the one that works best for you right now and build your muscle faster.

