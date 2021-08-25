How To Build Muscle Faster Creating Your Own Protein Shakes

A3500 Ascent Series GET IT!

Having this in the kitchen won’t just be great for your smoothie needs. You can also make a ton of great stuff with this blender, from hot soups and dips for chips amongst others. It’s got the power, it’s got the speed, and it’s got the convenience. Just set the timer so you can step away for a second while it whips that smoothie into shape. Any kitchen is complete with this in it.

Get It: Pick up the A3500 Ascent Series ($650) at Vitamix

