Vitamix ONE GET IT!

With the 100th anniversary of delivering great work, Vitamix has gone ahead and reimagined the classic blender to give you a powerful blender in a slim package. A 32 oz container and stainless steel blades will make quick work of any ingredients you put in there to make one hell of a shake.

Get It: Pick up the Vitamix ONE ($250) at Vitamix

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!