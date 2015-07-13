Finding a therapist is not always straightforward. There is plenty of help available, in many forms, to address nearly any matter, but not all of it is high-quality. The first step is to realize that therapy can be useful to anyone. “Therapy has always had a history of being focused on solving disorders or problems, addressing conditions of that nature,” says Ben Rader, a clinical psychologist in Glendale, WI. “But for many people it’s just an opportunity to improve on human potential.” For those interested in giving therapy a try, Rader has some fairly simple suggestions for taking that leap—and finding the help that you want.

