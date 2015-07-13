Insurance

Therapy can be costly, but insurance often alleviates some of the financial burden. You’ll want to check how mental health is covered by your plan. Find out if they exclude any diagnoses, if there is a deductible, your co-pay, and if there is a limit to how many sessions they’ll cover. Using your insurance also means that you may have to defer to them to decide what therapists you can see. Check your coverage to see what limitations it may involve before becoming too invested in a particular therapist.

