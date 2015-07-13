Interview Your Therapist

Once you’ve gone through all of the work to choose a therapist, it may feel like you’ve committed. That isn’t the case. “It’s okay to have an initial session for the purpose of feeling out the individual and seeing if they feel like somebody you’re interested in,” says Rader. Don’t be afraid to go in with questions and expectations, and remember you get to choose whether or not to continue from there.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!