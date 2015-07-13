Life Coaches

This is the one title you probably want to avoid if they don’t give other qualifications. There are life coaches out there who can be very helpful and knowledgeable, but it’s a gamble. “For the most part it isn’t a reputable field,” says Rader. In particular, if you think you may be experiencing some kind of psychiatric or psychological disorder, find a licensed medical professional.

