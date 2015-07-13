Master’s vs. Doctorate Degrees

Degrees that qualified therapists may have include Ph.D.’s, Psy.D.’s, M.D.’s, Ed.D.’s, and master’s. You can find high-quality help from people with any of these degrees but those with doctorates generally have an extended education. Psychologists will have a doctorate degree in either clinical or counseling psychology. Psychiatrists are doctors of medicine with a specialty in psychiatry. Social workers can either have master’s or Ph.D.’s (in social work). Licensed counselors and therapists can have either as well.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!