Therapists vs. Online Advice

Therapy is expensive, so it may be tempting to rely on the web’s free advice instead. Even if you are careful to find good information, there are two main issues with this, says Rader. The first is that much of the value in therapy comes from the fact that it is interactive and engaging, and involves talking with another person. The second shortcoming of Internet advice is we have a hard time taking it objectively. “You take in information from the media source through your own lens,” says Rader. “Whatever misperceptions you many have, in the Internet world, you don’t have an opportunity to [find] contrast with those.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!