Voice Your Needs

It may seem like a straightforward place to start, but being able to specifically voice your needs is essential. There are a lot of therapists out there, and many work in a variety of areas, but you are more likely to get the help that’s right for you if you look for someone who specializes in addressing what you believe you need. Putting a name to these needs—quitting smoking, relationship advice, problems with stress—will be easier for some people than others, but do your best to narrow down your focus so you can fine-tune your search efforts.

