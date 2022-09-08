How to Find Inner Peace in a Chaotic World

Are you tired, angry, or overwhelmed? You’re not alone. We live in a world of non-stop advertisements, constant stimulation, and the ever-invasive push notification. In fact, we just received one… make that two…we mean three. Wasn’t the smartphone supposed to make life more convenient? Don’t get us wrong, this isn’t some misguided rant about the evils of smartphones because distractions come from everywhere. Even driving alone can turn into a barrage of radio commercials. When’s the last time you drove listening to nothing but the hum of your car? The reprieve from noise can be peaceful, relaxing, and freeing. It harkens to the quote: “Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without.” There’s debate about its origin, but whether it flowed from the heart of Buddha or over the lips of Roman philosopher Marcus Aurelius, this wisdom has never been so urgently needed.

We believe technological advances bring us closer together, yet we feel more alone, distant, and disconnected. At restaurants, couples no longer speak to one another because they’re too busy connecting with the world. At playgrounds, young children compete with technology for their parent’s attention, not realizing it’s a competition they’ve already lost. For too many, family time is silently watching television instead of talking, laughing, and enjoying each other’s company. It seems the more connected we are, the emptier we feel, and the emptier we feel, the more connection we seek. Breaking this cycle won’t happen overnight and will be more complicated than just putting our devices away. To achieve success, we must look inward, refocus our priorities, and begin our journey toward inner peace.

The world may be chaotic, but there are many paths leading to inner peace; here are our top four: