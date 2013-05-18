How to Get Lean: 25 Ways to Lose Fat Faster

Any time is the perfect time to kick your workout routines into high gear—and actually make some significant progress toward reaching your ultimate get-lean goals.

We know you want to get rid of that last bit of fat and finally uncover the cut body you’ve got hiding underneath. We know because we asked readers: If you could transform your body overnight, would you pump up your shoulders, get a huge chest, or a go for a serious six-pack?

The answer? None of the above: 43% of you said you’d want an “overall fat-free physique,” rather than a single bigger or better body part. So we want to help you achieve that.

We asked some of the most respected trainers and experts about the best ways to jumpstart fat loss via training, diet, and lifestyle tweaks. You’ll have to work hard for every ounce, of course, but we can promise you—the results will be worth it.

