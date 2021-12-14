How to Improve Your Sleep on a Budget

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Getting a good night’s rest is one of the most important things in our lives. We need to recharge and refuel our minds and bodies after a long day of work and play. But sometimes, we just can’t get to bed. And sometimes it becomes a consistent problem. Something we need to take care of before it becomes too big a problem.

There are many ways one can take care of these sleep issues. But you might be on a budget. Trying to keep yourself from overspending. And there are many ways you can do that too. No need to break the bank.

It doesn’t cost anything to go outside and spend more time in the sun, nor does it cost anything to limit your time on phones and computers as the night wears on. You can even save money by avoiding caffeine late in the day. Don’t take naps throughout the day and try to keep your sleep schedule consistent.

For most folks though, the lack of sleep can be traced back to a bad mattress. Which would mean a new one is needed. But they can cost so much money, not to mention the inconvenience of buying/setting up a new one. But none of that is an issue with the Serta EZ Tote Mattress.

Right off the bat, you can see how affordable the Serta EZ Tote Mattress is. Much more affordable than a lot of other memory foam mattresses. Memory foam being the material that makes this mattress so comfortable that anyone is able to pick one up and get to sleep.

Laying down on this bed, you will find yourself immediately comfortable. That’s because this high-end memory foam will contour to your body type and sleep position. It’ll also allow you to get a breezier night’s rest so you don’t overheat while you sleep. Don’t let the price of this Serta EZ Tote Mattress fool you. This can hang with the most expensive mattresses around.

Convenience is also key with the Serta EZ Tote Mattress. Once it’s delivered to you, that night’s rest will come easy because you won’t be stressed out. Instead of dealing with a giant mattress having to be finagled through the house with deliverymen, you will get this delivered compacted into a box.

Once that box comes to your house, you can easily set this up in your bedroom with ease. Unfurling it will be a breeze, taking no time at all. You could have a cup of coffee while it takes shape. And then, boom, you are ready to get a new sleep experience from here on out.

For a little bit of money but not too much, you could pick up supplements like Melatonin and Ginko Biloba, and Lavender. You could buy yourself new sheets and duvet covers and pillows/pillowcases to envelop you in absolute comfort while you rest. And you can take a relaxing shower/bath before heading for bed. But without a good mattress like the Serta EZ Tote Mattress under you at night, even these tips can lead to nothing.

All these tips can go a long way towards making your life a whole lot better. Better sleep leads to more lively days so you will be able to tackle everything with a greater verse. So, use some of these tips in tandem with the Serta EZ Tote Mattress and you’ll have a good chance of improving your sleep on a budget.

Get It: Pick up the Serta EZ Tote Mattress (starting at $349) at Serta

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

20 Hiking & Adventure Gifts for Outdoors Lovers

The Best Stocking Stuffers for Men

Comfort Gifts Perfect for Anyone Who Now Spends More Time at Home

21 Best Gifts For Men Who Love to Sleep and Relax at Home

21 Fitness Gifts for Fitness-Focused Men Starting at Just $6

Men’s Journal Picks: Best Practical Gifts – Starting at Just $9

21 Gifts For Kids Who Have Everything This Holiday Season

The Best Splurge-Worthy Gifts for Men

The 22 Best Wellness Gifts for Health Fanatic Men

21 Gifts for Men Who Say They Don’t Want Anything

23 Stylish Gift Ideas for Fashionable Men

18 Gifts for Men That Cost Less Than $25

Men’s Journal Picks: Best Gifts for Dad – Starting at Just $9

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!