How to Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions in 2023

Why is the New Year’s resolution, a tradition that once embodied hope, now synonymous with failure? Much of it has to do with the fact that 80 percent of people abandon their pledge by February. So, instead of asking why, we should ask: What can we do to increase our chance of success, especially as we prepare to make New Year’s Resolutions for 2023?

As Everyday Warriors, you’re already heading in the right direction; you understand that success requires building healthy habits and developing positive mindsets. While important, two more parts of the equation are even more crucial: goal management and preparation.

Goal Management

Feeling overwhelmed is the most common reason New Year’s resolutions fail. That’s understandable since it can be challenging to focus on results when success seems so far off. Well, it doesn’t have to be this way. The following two steps can make even the most ambitious goals manageable.

1. Set a specific goal and define success

Decide what you want to achieve and write it down. Most people skip this step, contributing to the high-failure rate after the new year. Putting your goals on paper is the equivalent of signing a contract with yourself. Next, determine what achieving your goal looks like. Two people can have the same goal but very different definitions of success. Instead of saying that you want to lose weight, be more specific, like losing 80 pounds over the next 16 months. What you’ll have at the end of the first step is your long-term goal.

2. Break it up and plan

Now that you know what you want to achieve and what success looks like, it’s time to break your larger goals into smaller, more manageable tasks. Write down these smaller goals and the steps required to reach them. Achieving small victories will empower and motivate you. For example, if you want to lose 80 pounds, break that into five-pound increments. Also, write down how you plan to achieve your goal and how long it’ll take; maybe it’s exercising three times a week, limiting your sugar consumption, and setting a goal of losing five pounds each month. What you’ve created is a series of short-term goals, a plan to achieve them, and a realistic timeframe.