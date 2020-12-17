Is Your Favorite Paddling Spot Exposed to Toxic Runoff Water?

If your local lake is near a highway, think twice about paddling there.

A new study at Florida State University found when asphalt, sunlight, and rainwater mix, high concentrations of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), known carcinogens, are leached into the water. How worried should you be about toxic runoff water?

Researchers are just beginning to draw conclusions, but suspect the picture isn’t pretty. In the meantime, go paddling on cleaner waters away from major highways.

