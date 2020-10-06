How To Lose 20 Pounds With Just 1 Step Thanks To Noom

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Losing weight is never easy. It takes a lot of hard work to burn that excess weight. You can burn water weight in no time. But to lose real, life-affecting weight is not a walk in the park. Especially since there are so many ways to lose weight and finding the right way for you can be a whole process.

You don’t need to make it a whole process. There’s a whole industry out there aimed at helping you lose weight. Fitness apps are all the rage these days. But there aren’t many of them that come into the ring and stand as tall as Noom does. Because Noom is here to make those lifestyle changes stick.

Noom knows that the biggest thing keeping people from losing weight and changing things in their life are mental blocks. It’s easy to accumulate a ton of bad habits over time, even if you don’t realize it. An unhealthy way of life is just easier than a healthy one. And those habits can get their hooks in you in a deep way.

Signing up for Noom and using it is really easy. Not just easy, but highly personalized too. Because Noom is also aware that everyone is different. Your body is different than the person next to you and your goals aren’t going to be the same either. So the way about getting things done will vary from person to person.

At the start of your Noom journey, you will have to take a highly personalized test. This is there to get to understand you on a physical level and to understand what your goals are. When the test is done, it will formulate the results and spit out some routines that have been gathered to help you get your results.

Now, the results of this test may leave something to be desired. It happens and there are some things that the test just may not understand about you and your means. This is why when you sign up and use Noom, you will have access to fitness coaches that can help you out when the time of need arises.

These fitness coaches at Noom are available almost all the time. So if the workout or diet you were given after the test may not fit you exactly or you just need some help in getting them down completely, you can reach out to these coaches. A highly personalized touch will go a long way.

Not only will these coaches at Noom help you when you need help with these routines, but they can help you out when you need some mental support. Not just the coaches, but the rest of the community. Everyone using Noom is available to talk to and get help from. Having others behind you helps break those bad habits.

Another great element of Noom is that it helps keep track of everything in your day. What you eat and how much you worked out. All those levels are kept in there to see if you did what you needed to do that day and if you did better than the day before. Everything you need is right there.

The great community at Noom doesn’t just help out when they’re using the app. Thanks to the community and the coaches, there are workout routines and dietary plans/recipes on the app. That way if you want a new way to work out or a new meal to eat within your diet, it’s all right there for you.

Having Noom in your life will make it so much easier to lose weight. You will break those bad habits and have all the help you need to get into the weight loss routine that works for you. You can sign up for a trial run now and see if it works for you. Chances are good that Noom will very well work for you.

