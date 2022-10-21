How To Pass A Drug Test – Best Overall Detox

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The all-natural herb of marijuana is legal in an increasing number of states, with a groundswell of patients, doctors and scientists getting behind its potential health benefits.

Still, there may be a number of reasons someone would want to cleanse the psychoactive compound THC from their body — or simply cleanse their body in general.

The process can be a bit tricky, with results varying based on how frequently you use marijuana, the last time you used marijuana and a number of individual physiological factors. But, a number of products out there promise to help you get clean as soon as possible.

And for our money, these are the products that best live up to that promise:

Best Overall THC Detox: Nutra Cleanse Pass Your Test 5 Day Extreme Detox

Runner-Up: Onnit Spirulina & Chlorella

Best for Digestion: Organixx Enzyme 17

Best for Weight Loss: Colon Broom

Best for Daily Detoxification: Akasha Naturals AdvaCleanse Daily Detox

Best for Liver Support: Pure Essence LiverEssence

Best for Nighttime Use: BiOptimizers Herbal Power Flush

Keep reading to see more about how THC detoxes work in general and why we trust these products in particular to help either pass a drug test, or cleanse our systems from head to toe.

How Long Does Marijuana Stay In Your System?

One of the biggest questions people have about using marijuana is how long the compound stays in your body. But, as with most things related to biology, the answer depends quite a bit on the individual.

The biggest factor determining what turns up — or not — on a drug test is how frequently you use marijuana. The more THC you consume, the longer it will take to filter out of your system, and the more likely it will be to positively show up on a marijuana drug test.

Other factors that contribute to how long weed stays in your system are less in your control:

Body mass index (BMI), or the ratio of body fat you have, makes a big difference, with higher BMIs typically translating to more THC in the system for longer.

The sex you’re born with can contribute, with biological females typically testing positive for marijuana for longer than biological males.

Other genetic factors, such as your natural metabolism rate, can play a role in how long THC sticks around.

The potency of the marijuana in question can also play a part, with higher THC levels more likely to show up on drug tests for longer.

It’s also important to remember that, while all drug tests can pick up on a certain amount of THC in the system, the type of test being administered also makes a difference.

Blood tests can often detect any marijuana consumed in the last 24 to 48 hours.

Saliva tests detect weed in the body in the last 24 to 72 hours.

Urine tests can detect weed in the system in the past 3 to 30 days.

Hair tests can detect any weed in the system for up to 90 days.

Once again, the odds of these drug testing method types turning up evidence of THC in the system depends not just on the last time you used it, but how frequently you’ve been using it.

Best THC Detox Products

If you’re concerned about passing a drug test or would like to cleanse your body of THC for any other reason, you’ll have a better chance of getting the results you want with these products.

Best Overall THC Detox: Nutra Cleanse Pass Your Test 5 Day Extreme Detox

Pros:

Free ground shipping

Made in the USA

100% Money Back Guarantee

Cons:

Can be costly

Included with kit:

5 Day Detox Program

Detox Guide and Meal Plan

2 THC Home Test Kits

Overview: When it came to naming their 5 Day Extreme Detox Program, Pass Your Test did not mince any words. The marijuana detox kit is extensive, covering everything you need to pass a drug test.

The highly targeted formula is designed to flush out unwanted toxins and incorporates a number of herbal ingredients used to help promote detoxification for centuries, including Cascara Sagrada, Burdock Root, Turmeric, and Echinacea among many others.

Users also receive in-depth instructions on when and how to use the kit, complete with a list of recommended foods to eat—and avoid—during the process and two home THC testing kits to try out after your detox is done, which the company promises will give you results with 99% accuracy.

If it all seems like too much, Pass Your Test does its best to help customers, well, pass their test. The purchase also buys phone and chat support while detoxing, the option for daily email or text reminders to help keep you on track.

What Customers Love: Customers were generally thrilled with the effects of this extensive detox kit, saying the product helped them in moments of desperation. The fast shipping was also appreciated for those with more eminent drug test appointments.

Runner-Up: Onnit Spirulina & Chlorella

Pros:

Provides complete protein

Boosts endurance

Helps support immune system

Cons:

Not targeted to weed detox specifically

Specs:

Recommended Use: Take four capsules, preferably with a meal, up to two times daily

Duration: As needed

Overview: Less focused on ridding the body of THC, per se, this all-around cleanse is great for promoting a general detoxifying effect in the body.

Onnit achieves this reaction through a specially-crafted capsule that combines the benefits of spirulina and chlorella into a powerhouse of a supplement. These work together for an epic detoxification that not only works to create the type of internal movement necessary to any good marijuana cleanse, but also provides tons of other benefits, like supplying basic nutrients, promoting heart health and assisting in relieving occasional respiratory distress.

It may not be the most direct answer if your biggest concern is passing a drug test, but if you’re generally looking to get any unnatural toxins out of your body, this supplement will certainly get you moving in the right direction.

What Customers Love: Onnit has a reputation for creating quality health supplements, and customers love the trustworthiness of the company — and its products. Reviewers also loved how easily they were able to get in their greens.

Best for Digestion: Organixx Enzyme 17

Pros:

Can be use in two beneficial ways: as a digestive enzyme or as a systemic enzyme supplement

Vegan-friendly

Formulated for any level of stomach pH

Cons:

May not be suitable for those with gastritis

Specs:

Dosage: 1-2 capsules daily with each meal, or 1 capsule daily in between meals

Duration: As needed

Overview: With a formula based on balancing enzymes within the body, Organixx attempts to tackle the concept of marijuana detox from the most foundational level.

The main idea behind these pills is to help stimulate healthy digestion overall — a process that does eventually come with the desired detoxing effects, though perhaps not as rapidly as other kits may get there.

Helping the pills do their thing is the proprietary blend of enzymes, taken from a number of natural sources, that help the body naturally deal with breaking down everything from carbohydrates to fiber and fat. And since traces of THC love to live in fat cells, knocking that source of storage out can go a long way.

Plus, the company explains that the body naturally produces less digestive enzymes as it ages, so the product can help turn back the hands of time, leading to an overall happier gut.

What Customers Love: Most customers found this product as a way to help their chronic digestive issues — from constipation to gastritis — with many reporting a happy and effective experience. The pill’s ability to help reduce gas and bloating and encourage weight loss was also not lost on customers.

Best for Weight Loss: Colon Broom

Pros:

Adaptable for specific needs

All-natural ingredients

Sugar-free

Cons:

Not specifically a weed detox

Specs:

Dosage: 1 scoop in 8 oz. of water (or other liquid, like orange juice)

Duration: 2-3 months

Overview: Most people look into a marijuana detox when they have an upcoming drug test. But if you have a bit more time to play with and weight loss is also on your mind, Colon Broom may be your answer.

The product utilizes more of the brute force method to stimulate a detox effect, pumping the body up with fiber and other fruits and vegetables that add a lot of bulk, and get the digestive tract moving. In fact, the company points out, things may be moving a little more quickly than people are used to for the first few days, but after the adjustment period, the benefits really start to kick in, with the supplement keeping metabolism—and bowel movements—at a helpfully regular pace.

Customers are also advised to take a quiz before using the product, so the company can offer customized advice on how to best use the product.

What Customers Love: Customers loved the personalized aspect of the quiz, which showed them the fastest way to get the result they were specifically looking for. And, as many noted, the product definitely works to get things moving.

Best for Daily Detoxification: Akasha Naturals AdvaCleanse Daily Detox

Pros:

Doctor-developed formula

Non-GMO and gluten-free

Vegan-friendly

Cons:

Best when used with other products in the company’s detox line

Specs:

Dosage: 2 capsules, once daily

Duration: As needed

Overview: For a more scientific approach to the art of detoxing, you may want to investigate the chemistry behind Akasha Naturals.

The company is widely known for incorporating the latest in health and nutritional research into their products — they even boast their own research center — and that same ethic and attention to detail goes into their Advacleanse Daily Detox.

Unlike many other marijuana detox kits, which stimulate release through the digestive system, Akasha goes directly to the source, with a mixture formulated to stimulate the liver —ground zero for all detoxing events in the body.

Folate features heavily, thanks to its effectiveness at not just getting the liver to work, but helping protect it. And methylated B12—or, B12 vitamin that is already activated—comes into play, to keep metabolism in a happy place.

What Customers Love: The fact that the product is almost always on backorder may be one way to measure customer satisfaction. Another may be reading their testimonials, which nearly all mention how much better they felt after using these pills.

Best for Liver Support: Pure Essence LiverEssence

Pros:

Supports healthy liver function

Helps increase L-Glutathione levels

All-natural ingredients

Cons:

May take several weeks to show effects

Specs:

Dosage: 2 capsules daily with water

Duration: As needed

Overview: It may not always have been about passing drug tests, but stimulating detox within the body has long been a concern and practice of humankind. Recipes and remedies go back thousands of years, with ancient medicinal experts using a number of herbs and plants to get the effect they wanted.

Thankfully, those recipes have not been forgotten today, and Pure Essence Labs uses some of that old world knowledge in their modern take on a weed detox solution.

Tried and true botanicals found in this formula include digestive system-stimulating ginger, liver-supporting milk thistle, and toxin-busting licorice root. All told, the combination helps the body help itself, by stimulating all the areas needed to achieve a deep, sustainable detox.

Still, Pure Essence isn’t exclusively married to old time suggestions. The company does use a bit of modern magic to infuse their recipe with bonus ingredients, including the amino acid L-Glutathione, which plays a key role in liver health.

What Customers Love: Customers repeatedly praised the product as the “best liver detox” they’d tried, saying it not only helped them feel better but boosted their natural energy levels. Fast shipping and friendly customer service were also called out.

Best for Nighttime Use: BiOptimizers Herbal Power Flush

Pros:

Made in the USA

Starts working in 24-48 hours

Best Manufacturing Practices-certified

Cons:

May cause stomach cramps

Specs:

Dosage: 1 capsule at night on an empty stomach. Increase as needed.

Duration: As needed

Overview: For those who are truly invested in the power of plants, look no further than BiOptimizers.

The company loads up their Herbal Power Flush formula with all the best weed detoxifying might Mother Nature can serve up, including ingredients list appearances from blood-purifying red clover, toxin-absorbing kelp, and the bulking agent psyllium, among others.

A number of natural enzymes, including lipase and protease, also make the cut, to help smooth out the overall digestive process. And helpfully, the company packs it all into vegetarian-friendly capsules, which is a much rarer feat than one would imagine in the health supplement world.

All told, the formula helps promote detoxification from several fronts, including through digestive system and liver stimulation. Still, these pills pack some serious natural power, so make sure to read the company’s suggested instructions before starting on this 2-3 week cleansing experience.

What Customers Love: Customers love how quickly this product kicks in, with the first signs of stimulation happening in as little as 24 hours. (Note: That doesn’t mean you will pass a drug test in that time). BiOptimizer’s customer support team also got shout-outs for helping walk customers through the sometimes-confusing process of natural supplements.

How We Chose Our Winners

Let’s face it, if you’re looking for a weed detox solution, you’re probably at least remotely interested in taking care of your health. And you’re most likely very interested in making sure you get a product that works.

But the world of health supplements can be overwhelming at best, with so much scientific detail to wade through, and an inconsistently regulated market that makes it easy for scammers to get away with selling snake oil.

With that in mind, we bring a number of standards to table which we stringently apply before backing any marijuana detox company.

Product Quality

Perhaps not the first thing on many people’s minds when looking for a weed detox, (that honor most likely goes to speed of delivery), the quality of the product in question is one of our paramount concerns when determining who to endorse.

That’s mostly due to the haphazard regulations ruling over the world of health supplements, which can make it far easier than one may think to sell less-than-safe products.

We do our best to determine where a company sources their ingredients from, how they process their final product, and whether they have any proof—a lab test, for example—showcasing the safety of their mix. Because when you have a pending drug test, you may feel a need for speed, but at the end of the day, safety will always win out.

Product Effectiveness

Ensuring a company is using safe and high-quality ingredients is one thing. Ensuring a company is using the right ingredients is another.

You may have the highest-quality enzymes in the world, but if they don’t actually stimulate the body’s releasing mechanisms, they have no place in a marijuana detox product.

We check the science and health claims of all the ingredients companies put in the mix, to make sure they all add up and the product at least has a chance to work its magic. Knowing a company is speaking confidently and correctly about the science of its products is also a big comfort when it comes to something so closely tied to your health.

Product Reviews

Still, studying a product from afar can only go so far. Despite all our technological advances, word of mouth remains, in many ways, the best way to figure out what a product is actually all about.

We take the reviews sections of product sites seriously, scanning all comments to see what the people who have actually used these marijuana detox kits have to say.

How Do Marijuana Detoxes Work?

Before we get into how marijuana detoxes work, it might be helpful to understand how marijuana works.

The plant product is either smoked or ingested, eventually entering the blood stream, where it can travel on to the brain and interact with certain receptors that influence things like mood and sensory perception.

As the body naturally cleans up after this experience, it breaks down THC, the psychoactive compound in weed, into a substance called metabolites. The chemicals no longer produce a psychoactive effect, but serve as evidence of THC’s recent presence in the body. And it can take some time before these metabolites are completely cleared away.

THC is notoriously fond of fat cells, which can keep some traces of it stored away for days, weeks, or even months. And even barring those extreme cases, THC metabolites are often circulated in the urine and blood stream for many days after their exposure to weed.

Weed detoxes work to speed up the process of eliminating metabolites, which can be achieved in several different ways.

Many focus on the concept of flushing out the body. The idea is that continuously replenishing the body with fresh sources of water helps clear it out from the inside, and pills, powders, teas and other marijuana detox products in this vain are made with classic diuretic ingredients, which promote urination and bowel movements.

Other weed detox kits work by stimulating and strengthening the liver. Working in tandem with the kidneys, this organ is the major area where blood, bile, and other bodily fluids are cleaned before being returned to the body.

Overall, the goal is to get metabolites to a low enough level where they can bypass detection on a drug test. Still, even the best marijuana detox products may leave some of their own evidence behind.

Diuretic-based formulas may make urine more watery and less dense, which is something drug tests actually look out for. And other types of detoxes could alter the amount of the amino acid creatinine present in the urine, another red flag on many types of drug tests.

Benefits of Using a Marijuana Detox

Of course, the biggest benefit of using a marijuana detox, for most people, is the chance to pass a drug test.

Despite the fast-growing acceptance of marijuana as an alternative medicinal treatment, many companies still require their employees to abstain from the substance, administering drug tests either during the hiring process or throughout employment, to ensure their employees are sticking by their word.

But there are also a number of health-related benefits that come with a weed detox, or a detox of any type. Our 21st-Century lifestyle is unfortunately filled with opportunities to load up on toxins and build unhealthy habits. Partaking in a weed cleanse—or any cleanse—offers the chance to take a break, reset, and give your body some time to heal itself and come back into a more natural balance.

FAQs

Besides “How long does marijuana stay in your system?” there are a number of frequently-asked questions when it comes to marijuana detox.

Keep in mind it’s a good idea to get professional medical advice before trying a weed detox — or any detox, really.

How fast does a weed detox work?

The amount it takes for a detox to work on your body depends entirely on you individually and if you use marijuana regularly.

Even carefully-crafted weed detox programs can work at different speeds, depending on how recently you’ve used marijuana, how frequently you use marijuana, the potency of marijuana you usually use, and your individual physiology — along with the design of the detox program itself.

Without any outside influence, it can take between 60-90 days for all traces of a THC dose to leave your system. Using a marijuana detox kit may get you to passable levels more quickly, but with all of the above factors in mind, that process can still take anywhere from several days to several weeks, and isn’t always predictable.

Do detoxes ever not work?

Unfortunately, the answer here is yes.

Besides the fact that many so-called weed detox kits are actually not made from the appropriate ingredients to ever get the job done, even the ones that are can work with varying levels of success or not at all, depending on the myriad of individual factors that impact how quickly your body is capable of flushing out all marijuana remains.

Will I pee a lot when using a detox?

This depends. But if you’re utilizing a marijuana detox that focuses on flushing the compound out through the use of diuretics, you’ll most likely be visiting the bathroom more frequently than usual.

Conclusion

Despite its increasing acceptance, marijuana is still regularly tested for as a barrier to entry for many jobs and other opportunities. And unfortunately, THC concentration likes to stick around in your body long before the party it started there is over, making the compound potentially detectable for days, weeks or even months after last use.

Utilizing a marijuana detox kit can help speed up the clean-up process, making traces of THC undetectable to these tests, so long as you are careful to follow directions and stay consistent.

But it’s important to remember that even religiously following the most well-crafted weed detox can still lead to positive tests, depending on a number of factors that may not be in your control.

Whatever the case, just try to keep calm, carry on and always drink your water.