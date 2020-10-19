How to Start Eating Healthier While You WFH with Zero Meal Prep

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The writing’s on the wall when it comes to getting in better shape and staying lean: protein-packed, well-balanced meals are key. The same goes for staying productive at work; skipping meals or eating fast food can leave you depleted and make focusing nearly impossibly — especially on Zoom.

Sure, you keep telling yourself that next week you’ll start meal prepping, and then life (and NFL Sundays) get in the way. But the alternative doesn’t have to be skipped meals and too much delivery food. You simply need to know about Freshly, a meal delivery service that’s serving up fully-cooked, healthy meals and delivering them to your door.

If your mind wandered to those meal prep kits that take time to assemble and involve using and cleaning kitchenware, you’ve got the wrong idea. Freshly delivers fully-cooked meals that take just 3 minutes to heat up. Like the name accurately infers, these meals are actually freshly made — not frozen, freeze-dried, or delivered in parts. It’s more like having a private chef and nutritionist rolled up in one more than anything else.

With Freshly, you’ll get to choose from a menu of 30 meals, so it’s easy to keep your intake exciting and on track. You can order meals to eat for lunch, dinner, or both, and choose from dishes like Buffalo Chicken, Steak Peppercorn, and Zoodles and Meatballs. Every meal is perfectly portioned for a single person, too, so it’ll keep your portion-control in check without leaving you unsatisfied.

It’s okay if meal prep is not in the cards right now. Life is stressful enough in 2020 without putting more pressure on yourself to magically take up cooking while you’re acclimating to life at home. Make sure you’re getting the fuel you need to hit your workout and career goals by investing in your health.

Right now, you can save $60 off your first four orders, bringing the price to just $15 per order with code LAUNCH15. Compared to your delivery fees last month, it’s a small price to pay to perform at your best.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!