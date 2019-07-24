Offshore Necessities
Here are three items to optimize your swim outing—that may also save your life.
TYR Special Ops 2.0 Goggles
Designed for the open water, these polarized goggles have a wider peripheral range than lap-pool models, allowing swimmers to see clearly in glaring sun or harsh conditions, helping to reduce eye strain. Silicone gaskets stay comfortable and water-tight, even during longer races.
[$30; tyr.com]
Swim Secure TowFloat
A bright, low-drag balloon attaches with a carabiner to a belt on your waist, ensuring you’re safe and visible to boaters and Jet Ski cowboys.
[$23; proswimwear.us]
Speedo Endurance+ Jammer
These have freedom of motion with more security than a banana hammock. Even if you’ll race in a buoyant wetsuit, train in this to build endurance.
[$49; speedousa.com]
