Respect the Water

When approaching open water, the first rule is “be humble,” Melgaard says. No matter how strong a swimmer you are, swift currents, an invisible undertow, and choppy water can land you in serious, and potentially deadly, trouble. Talk to a local if you’re planning a dip in unfamiliar waters. “When in doubt, don’t go out,” she cautions. Most importantly, always swim with a buddy, and let someone know when you start a swim.