Travel-Worthy Races

When you’re ready for competition, here are four races across the U.S. worth traveling to.

1. Lake Tahoe Open Water Swim

Where: Tahoma, CA

When: August 24.

Swim 0.5, 1.2, or 2.4 miles in an iconic lake. Depending on the wind, it can get ocean-level choppy, so you may want to don a wetsuit, though it’s not required.

2. Roy Webster Cross-Channel Swim

Where: Cascade Locks, OR

When: September 2.

Spanning the Columbia River, this 1.1-mile course is short, yet currents and cold temps make it challenging. It’s best for intermediate swimmers and up.

3. Colorado Ocean Walker Challenge

Where: Loceland, CO

When: September 11, 12, 14.

Improve your technique with a two-day pool training camp in Fort Collins, then put new skills to the test in a 1.5K, 3K, 6K, or 10.5K race in Boyd Lake.

4. Finger Lakes Open Water Swim Festival

SENECA LAKE, NY

September 21, 22. The main event is a 10-miler out-and-back, but if you plan to visit local microbreweries, it may be better to sign up for a 0.5-, 1-, or 2-mile race instead.