Today marks the three-year anniversary of Logan opening in theaters. The film’s star, the impossibly shredded Hugh Jackman, took to Instagram to reminisce. Not just on the movie, but also on the many years of intense physical training and miracle dieting that defined his tenure as Wolverine.

“3 years ago … on this day. LOGAN was released,” Jackman said on Instagram. “#thankyou for the many (and I really mean MANY) years of sweat, steamed chicken and, the role of a lifetime!”

Jackman debuted as the ageless, cigar-chomping, claw-wielding superhero in 2000 with X-Men. It was his breakthrough role after five years of Australian theater and television roles. Wolverine was just one of the ensemble in X-Men, yet as the series continued through X-2 in 2003 and The Last Stand in 2006, Jackman’s gruff vigilante (and his totally jacked tank top body) came to the forefront. By the time trainer David Kingsbury started working with Jackman and The Wolverine came out in 2013, Jackman’s ridiculous workout sessions, often posted to his Instagram, were the stuff of legend.

Cut to Logan in 2017, when Jackman’s training with sets of 100 clapping pushups and 4 a.m. weightlifting sessions. He could bench 315 lbs and leg-press 1,000. His diet had been mostly steamed chicken, broccoli, and cauliflower—hardly any carbs in sight—and he only ate eight hours out of the day, on orders by The Rock himself. And under all the haggard makeup and gruff wildman facial hair, the 48-year-old Jackman somehow looks better than he did when he first played the mutant in 2000.

Jackman’s probably relieved he doesn’t have to dehydrate himself to shoot scenes anymore or push himself as much physically as he had to do for The Wolverine or Logan. And while he may have hung up the claws, he practically invented the superhero physique we hold Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, and all the Hollywood Chrises to now.

So the next time you’re pushing through a bench press or thinking of breaking your diet, remember that Jackman did all that in his 40s…twice.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!