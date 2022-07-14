Improve Your Home Gym and Sculpt Those Arms With The Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like being able to roll out of bed and get a workout in without having to go to a gym. Having the equipment we need in our house just makes life so much easier. And no matter what kind of space you are dealing with, the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells and Stand is an ideal addition to any home gym.

What makes the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells and Stand, right off the bat, is that you don’t need to use up a lot of space having them in the home. Unlike other dumbbells, it isn’t locked into one weight. With the flick of a switch, you can adjust the weight. No need for additional dumbbells is needed in the home.

Another thing that makes the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells and Stand so great is that they are incredibly durable and easy to use. Bowflex knows how to make workout equipment and these are no different. The mechanism to go up or down in weight won’t falter. These will be in your life for quite some time.

Even better is that when you pick this bundle up, you get two dumbbells and a stand. That way you can work out both arms at the same time and then you can put them away on a rack so they don’t get scuffed up nor will they scuff up your floors. And this stand has a space for your tablet so you can watch a fitness app while you work out.

The Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells and Stand is a perfect addition to any home that is looking to make a home gym part of the surroundings. It is effective, doesn’t take up too much space, and is made to last. So why don’t you pick one of these up now while the getting is still good?

