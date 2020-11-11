Improve Your Home Gym With The Help of TRX Training

TRX Rip Trainer GET IT!

As TRX says itself, the workout you can get with this Rip Trainer is one of the best-kept secrets. By pairing a weighted bar with a bungee system, an unbelievable upper body workout is in store. All you gotta do is pick the room you want to set it up in and get to work. Simple but highly effective is the name of the game here.

Get It: Pick up the TRX Rip Trainer ($190) at TRX

