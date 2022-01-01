Improve Your Mood and You’ll Improve Your Life Thanks to Noom

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the absolute joys of adulthood is having to deal with stress on a seemingly never-ending basis. Work and home life responsibilities just make it seem like we’re always neck-deep in stress. Especially these last two years with everything that’s been going on, our mental health has been not been the best it’s ever been.

There have to be ways we can help alleviate some of that strain on our mental well-being. A way that allows us to take control of our health at home and that is affordable. And lucky for you guys, Noom has come to the game with the help you need.

We’ve written about Noom many times before. It’s a digital health platform that has helped many people take care of both their bodies and minds. As we’ve said before, Noom understands that mindfulness helps unlock ways to better health. So why not use some of those same ideas to really focus on the mind?

That is where Noom Mood comes into play. Since Noom’s basic principles focus on the mind, it made sense that they’d build up a program that’ll focus specifically on mental well-being. Because with this in your life, you will be able to cope and handle stress better than ever.

Like the weight management side of things, Noom Mood pairs you with a personal coach to help you foster the tools and practices necessary to overcome stress in the moment. The tools needed to build up one’s resilience.

You’ll also find with a subscription to Noom Mood many other such as daily 10-minute lessons that are made to help develop coping mechanisms and build up resilience so stress doesn’t overcome you so easily. Not to mention all the tools and practices stored in the app for easy use.

When you start using Noom Mood, you will have access to tons of techniques, tools, and activities in an easy-to-access library. These are all for use in those moments when you’re away from your coach or you just want to broaden your ability to cool down after a particularly stressful day.

In the same way that the Noom Weight program enables you to track your diet and workout progress, Noom Mood enables you to keep track of your emotions. You can log them into the app as you go so you can get a better sense of how you deal with your day-to-day life. This makes it a lot easier to see if you need to focus on certain things.

Maybe the best thing of all is that Noom Mood is incredibly affordable. The signup period, for now, is a 4-month commitment for $149. When that time is up you can go for another 4 months and on and on until you feel like you’ve fully internalized all the lessons found within. This kind of value is hard to come by.

While Noom Mood is not a replacement for therapy, it can be a good compliment to it as it helps you in the moment when stress is getting too hard to deal with. So sign up for a 4 month period right now and get the tools necessary to handle the rigors of day-to-day life with more grace than ever before.

Get It: Get It: Get 4 months for $149 at Noom Mood today!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

20 Hiking & Adventure Gifts for Outdoors Lovers

The Best Stocking Stuffers for Men

Comfort Gifts Perfect for Anyone Who Now Spends More Time at Home

21 Best Gifts For Men Who Love to Sleep and Relax at Home

21 Fitness Gifts for Fitness-Focused Men Starting at Just $6

Men’s Journal Picks: Best Practical Gifts – Starting at Just $9

21 Gifts For Kids Who Have Everything This Holiday Season

The Best Splurge-Worthy Gifts for Men

The 22 Best Wellness Gifts for Health Fanatic Men

21 Gifts for Men Who Say They Don’t Want Anything

23 Stylish Gift Ideas for Fashionable Men

18 Gifts for Men That Cost Less Than $25

Men’s Journal Picks: Best Gifts for Dad – Starting at Just $9

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!