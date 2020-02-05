Improve Your Sleep With This Mattress From Eight Sleep

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are many reasons why sleep can be difficult to come by at night. One of the most common reasons for bad sleep is your mattress may not be up to snuff. So if you want to pick up a new mattress that will help you out at night, The Pod from Eight Sleep is far from the worst choice you can make.

What makes The Pod so great is that it is an immaculately crafted foam mattress. Foam is the new hotness when it comes to mattresses these days, easily replacing spring mattresses. Most foam mattresses are great, but The Pod might be one of the best out there.

The Pod has been crafted with four layers of foam to make for one of the most comfortable sleep experiences out there. Each layer working in tandem to provide ultimate comfort while providing enough support to allow for a restful night’s sleep.

But the foam layers aren’t the only thing that makes The Pod so great. The Pod comes with the ability to heat or cool each side of the mattress to your preferences. So it is insanely comfortable to use in the winter or the summer.

You can use the dynamic temperature control with the mobile app that comes with The Pod. That way you can control the temperature for maximum comfort. And, you can also use the app to track your sleep patterns, so you can see what may need to be done to help you sleep better at night.

When it comes to mattresses, The Pod is so good you should pick one up even if you don’t think you need a new one. The comfort level on it’s own is crazy even before you add in the temperature control. And if you act now, you can get a weighted gravity blanket thrown in for free to make sleep come even easier. What are you waiting for? Act now for some of the best sleep possible.

