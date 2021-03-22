Is CBD the Secret to Bigger, Bolder Adventures?

This article was produced in partnership with Charlotte’s Web.

Preparation is at the core of every adventure whether you’re a climber, trail runner, mountain biker, or skier. You plan your route and pore over maps to know what the trail or line holds. You ready a pack with extra layers, a first-aid kit, water, and fuel to stay safe. It can be a sufferfest that tests your mettle or a thrilling joyride that puts a face-splitting grin on your mug for 12 straight hours. Regardless, when you get home you’re probably apt to faceplant and neglect some products and practices that can help you recover. A major misstep: neglecting the recuperating potential of CBD.

If you’re not familiar, CBD comes from the cannabis plant. It won’t alter your perception or behavior (it’s non-intoxicating), but it does have many science-backed benefits including recovery from exercise-induced inflammation, calming occasional anxiety, and helping your body bounce back faster.

CBD can also give your performance an edge. Anyone who rides big lines knows nerves can kill your focus and prevent your body from entering a flow state. CBD can be a literal and metaphorical salve for body and mind. Best of all, it’s all natural and lacks the negative side effects some performance-enhancing supplements can trigger (think: jitters and GI issues).

How to Leverage CBD to Ease Your Nerves on Big Adventures

When you take CBD oil, it supports your parasympathetic nervous system, which counteracts your fight-or-flight response. This mellows you out. In fact, a 2015 study review in Neurotherapeutics found small amounts of the cannabinoid can help with a range of anxiety-related situations, while the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) reports rodents given CBD experienced less anxiety and a lower heart rate.

For easy transport and no lingering aftertaste, opt for a liquid capsule. Charlotte’s Web is one of the first to launch CBD to the market and thusly is one of the most trusted brands. They deliver high-quality products formulated with proprietary hemp genetics that feature naturally occurring phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, known as full-spectrum hemp extract. In short: They’re safe and effective.

Charlotte’s Web’s CBD Oil Liquid Capsules pack optimal potency to encourage relaxation and ease normal anxiety without making you drowsy. Each vegan capsule boasts 25 mg of CBD, making it easy to control your serving size.

The Best Natural Topical Product to Relax Muscles and Boost Recovery

You’d be selling yourself short if you only turned to nature’s botanicals during your adventures. One of the most promising avenues for athletes to soothe soreness and thereby speed muscle recovery is with a menthol and camphor topical. In this case, you want CBDMEDIC’s Active Sport Pain Relief Stick.

The Active Sport Pain Relief Stick is infused not only with 200 mg of CBD per stick, but also OTC Drug-levels of menthol and camphor. Menthol is approved by the FDA as a natural anesthetic, meaning it relieves pain and lowers your sensitivity to the feeling. “When used in a topical cream, menthol produces a cooling sensation at the source of pain,” explains Jen Palmer, ND, Charlotte’s Web’s director of education. In fact, a 2018 meta-analysis in the Journal of Clinical Pharmacy and Therapeutics found when menthol gel was applied to people’s sports injuries, it relieved discomfort better than ice.

Camphor, meanwhile, is a tree oil used topically to alleviate pain, irritation, and itching. It has anti-inflammatory properties and is FDA-approved for use as a topical anesthetic, Palmer points out. A small 2015 study found a spray with both camphor and menthol, as well as essential oils, helped relieve mild-to-moderate pain and was safe to use for at least 14 days in a row. “It’s soothing to rub into your muscles, and can relax cramps and spasms,” Palmer adds.

Together, these superstar ingredients soothe minor muscle and joint pain so you can hit the trail again ASAP. And in an easy-to-apply, mess-free stick, you can use it anywhere you want a cooling effect. Don’t worry if you have sensitive skin: The gluten-free formula is free of eight major allergens. The addition of beeswax and shea butter create a chafe-free glide onto skin to boot.

Want to be a truly prepared adventurer? Incorporate these natural botanicals and CBD products into your regimen and see how they can help you level up.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!