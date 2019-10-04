Is Drinking Freshly Squeezed Juice Actually Good for You?

Starting the day with fresh juice sounds healthy, but research suggests that it could lead to major issues.

A nine-year study tracking drinking habits of more than 100,000 adults, published in the British Medical Journal, found that adding just half a cup of juice or other sugary drinks can raise your overall cancer risk 18 percent.

It could be because sugar causes visceral adiposity—dangerous abdominal fat that surrounds internal organs. Or it could instigate inflammation and mess with your ability to process sugar. Whole fruit is much healthier because it contains fiber, which helps regulate sugar. And anyway, you’re unlikely to sit down and eat four oranges at a go.