It’s National Sleep Awareness Week—Check Out These Amazing Mattress Deals

It’s Sleep Awareness Week! From Sunday, March 8 through Saturday, March 14, SleepFoundation.org reminds everyone of the importance of getting regular, quality rest. To celebrate, we’ve brought you some amazing mattress deals that you can take advantage of. Start your path to regular rest tonight!

The mission of Sleep Awareness Week is to bring attention to the importance of sleep in our daily lives. SleepFoundation.org is encouraging everyone to learn about habits, practices, and routines that improve sleep quality and overall health. To kick off Sleep Awareness Week this year, the National Sleep Foundation has released findings from their 2020 Sleep in America Poll.

It’s not surprising to learn that for at least three out of seven days each week, the average US adult feels tired during the day. Some of us attribute our drowsiness to not getting enough sleep. Others blame poor sleep quality. But regardless of the excuses, Americans are tired, grumpy, and aren’t resting well enough at all.

To deal with it daily, most of us pound too much coffee and go about our day without adjusting their sleep routines—the times we crash and wake, the ambiance in our rooms—and our beds. We just keep doing the same thing every night. And yet we wonder why we’re not getting enough rest. Sound crazy?

It is. It’s the very definition of crazy. We repeat the same sleep cycle day after day, week after week. And day in and day out, we’re still groggy, we’re still grumpy, and we still drink way too much coffee. And yet we wonder why.

If you want to improve the quality of your sleep, you’ve got to improve your resting habits. Change your environment, change your pajamas, turn off the TV, put down the phone … and get a new bed.

Great Mattress Deals to Change Your Sleep Routine Tonight

And now’s the time to act. Change your routine, and you’ll improve your rest.

If you frequently feel tired during the day, there are measures you can take to ensure a better night’s rest. These include maintaining a comfortable bedroom temperature, minimizing exposure to noise and natural light, and avoiding caffeine or alcohol before bedtime. Also, close the laptop and put down the phone at least 30 minutes prior to getting into bed. Blue light is a (un)natural stimulant—avoid it.

A comfortable mattress, supportive pillow, and breathable sheets also go a long way. Check out some of these Sleep Awareness Week Mattress deals form some of our favorite retailers. Don’t keep doing the same thing and expecting a different result. Make the change today, and you’ll sleep better tonight.

