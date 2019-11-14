Strava lovers, some news: Not everyone feels the way you do about running. If you’re not a fan of pavement pounding, don’t hang up your sneakers—step on the brakes. National Taiwan University researchers have dubbed jogging—a pace slower than 10-minute miles—the best exercise to thwart obesity in people predisposed to weight gain. The study showed that with jogging, obesity is easier to combat than it is with cycling or swimming. The study also showed that mountain climbing, walking, yoga, and dancing also mitigate genetic predisposition to obesity.

“Jogging is a full-body exercise,” says Wan-Yu Lin, epidemiology and preventive medicine professor. And it’s a better calorie burner than, say, an elliptical, since the body has to create enough force to carry its weight without being too jarring on joints. You don’t even need to go far; a study from Copenhagen found that jogging as little as 20 minutes three times a week can prolong a man’s lifespan by an average of 6.2 years. Even just one run a week, a recent study indicates, will do the trick. If you’re bummed by the slow pace, the fix is simple—just don’t track it.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!