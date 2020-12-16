Join The AARMY And Get Ready For The New Year With This 6 Weeks Free Offer

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We are getting to the end of the year folks. And for a good many of us, 2020 can’t disappear fast enough. Having to live through a pandemic that has upturned everything in our lives has been no fun. But just because the year is changing, that doesn’t mean things are going to reset overnight.

All year long, we have had to adapt to the changes that this pandemic has brought along. We didn’t have really any other options but to adapt. If we want to continue living our lives and being healthy about it, adjustments are needed. These changes have been around for long enough that we should be settled into them for as long as all this lasts.

It’s good to have healthy routines in place now that the year is almost up. That means we are about to get into the swing of things with the holidays. If you’re lucky enough to spend it with family, you will want to continue those safety procedures to make sure everyone you love is ok around you.

But as well all know, the holidays bring around a good deal of stress in tandem with the good vibes they bring along. Having to shop for everyone in the midst of a pandemic while still having to deal with work can be a real energy suck. Which is no good if you are trying to change things up in your life for the better.

Changing your life is never easy. Old routines are hard to break. Even in 2020 with new routines having to be drawn, it can be hard. And the hardest of the routines of all to change is regarding our health. Physical fitness and dietary routines are hard to start and settle into.

It’s hard anytime to get into good shape, but it’s even harder in 2020. Going to the gym with other people is a big reason why people keep their routines. You don’t want to perform at a lower level around others. But with all that gone, you have to do make do at home and it isn’t easy. Even with all the home equipment possible, help is needed for most people.

You might not even have all the equipment you need to get a good workout. Sure, you can do a good deal of workouts at home without anything added. Pushups and dips and all of that can lead to good results. But there’s something to be said about having the variety that the gym affords.

Another big benefit of the gym is that you can get help from personal trainers. Plenty of gyms have trainers on hand that you can sign up to use. That way you have someone who knows what they’re doing to get you into shape. Which is also part of the whole communal aspect.

Chances are excellent that you can’t have a personal trainer show up at the house. So you need to find ways to get yourself in shape and stay in shape from the comfort of your home. Turn your personal space into a gym so you can burn off all the calories you can hope for.

There is help out there that will get you ready to rock and roll. Especially in time for the New Year. New Year New You is a big mantra after year and this year you can watch the ball drop with the best body you’ve ever had. All of that is thanks to the help of AARMY.

AARMY is a fantastic service that everyone could benefit from. It’s a fitness app that gets workout routines that are crafted and executed by world-class personal trainers right into the palm of your hands. It’s a service that is incredibly helpful for two big reasons. The communal aspect as well as the awareness that the mind is just as important in getting into shape.

It is very easy to fall into bad habits in everyday life. Just tiny little routines that can be hard to break. All these little things add up and make it harder to get into shape because of how settled you are. AARMY knows that you need to break these chains to get onto the right path.

When you Join The AARMY, you will have access to a large community of like-minded souls. That way when you stumble and need a little help to keep going, you can have them there to lift you up. Not only that, but you will also get access to 7 amazing personal trainers.

In the AARMY program, you will get a good sense of how effective and knowledgeable that the 7 trainers on hand are. You can sign up for their classes to watch live workouts or you can get prerecorded programs sent to you on whatever schedule you like.

The programs available when you Join The AARMY isn’t one set program. There are multiple workout options for you, depending on the goals set for yourself. There’s cycle, bootcamp, stretch, and inspiration based workouts. The options are there for you to get rolling in the way you prefer.

Now is the best time to sign up and Join The AARMY. That’s because there is an amazing promotion going on for the rest of 2020. You can sign up for 14-day free trial and get more than that. You can do that, pay for a month, and get an additional 4 weeks free. 6 free weeks total. You’ll know if AARMY is for you or not in that time.

Signing up with this promotion will make it easier to Join The AARMY. And when you do, you will see nothing but constant progress. Any goal you set out for yourself is more than reachable with the help provided here. All you need to do is sign up for the 14-day free subscription and your second month will be free before December 31st, as the offer ends as the year ends. By the time the New Year rolls around, the New You will be here.

