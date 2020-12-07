Join The AARMY And Train From Home With A 6 Week Free Trial

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

This has been a year like no other. Not in any of our lifetimes at least. The vast majority of this year has been dominated by a virus. A virus that has caused a pandemic that has thrown everything we know into disarray. It’s a sad turn of events and one that does not seem to be abating any time soon.

With this pandemic that has upturned the way we do anything in our everyday lives, we have had to adapt. There’s been no other choice but to do so if you want to stay healthy and safe for the foreseeable future. No one wants to risk their health, especially with the holidays around the corner.

Since everything has been rearranged since the pandemic started, most people have gotten their routines down pat by now. But for those that are looking to break out of their old routines and set new ones, they are in a bit of a pickle. How do you get up the energy to change things?

Not only that, but how do you even do it? We’re in unparalleled times and there is no easy answer for anything these days. What works for some may not work for others. And you may just not know anyone that knows how to roll with the 2020 punches. It’s a never-ending game that is hard to play.

One of the biggest hurdles people have had to overcome this year is their physical health. Gyms are out of the question, so how do you keep yourself in shape? Clearly, the answer is to workout at home. It isn’t really that simple though. Sure, you can get equipment and do some sets. But there’s more to it than that.

A big element that makes going to the gym so great is the communal aspect. Even if you go alone, there’s still that social aspect where you don’t want to look foolish. No half measures. You want to do your best when others are around. That’s a big part of the gym experience.

Another big part of the gym experience is having all the equipment and space you need. Whatever you are doing, from cardio to calisthenics to muscle buildup, you can find the right materials there.

Not only that, but there’s also the choice of having personal trainers. Someone there that can help you out in a big way. Get you on the right track and sculpt that body into the shape you want to. Someone in the know. There’s a good chance you can’t get a trainer to come to your home during all this.

Yet, there are options for you to make the most out of working out from home. Not even making the most out of it. Getting the best workout possible without the hindrance of leaving the home. You won’t even miss the gym when you sign up for a service like AARMY.

What is AARMY, you ask? Well, it is an amazing service that beams in personal trainer workout sessions right to your computer and/or tablet. A service that is incredibly helpful and effective because of two big focal points. This service is aware of the power of community and the mind is as important as the body in physical fitness.

AARMY knows that the mind is important to physical fitness because old habits can hold us back. If you can’t break free from the chains that hold us into detrimental routines, you’ll have a much harder time succeeding in your physical fitness journey.

The community is also a big part of the workout experience and AARMY knows that. So when you Join The AARMY, you won’t be alone. You will have access to the community at large to pick you up when you are down. But not only that, you have access to 7 amazing and fully trained personal trainers.

Each of the 7 trainers on hand in the AARMY is more than qualified to help you get yourself in shape. You can sign up for their classes and get their lessons sent to you to workout on demand. Or you can sign up for their live classes. Whatever works for you.

You have a handful of options when it comes to what type of workout you are looking to go for. There’s cycle, bootcamp, stretch, and inspiration based workouts. All of which are available for you to peruse when you sign up for AARMY.

Speaking of signing up, there’s an amazing promotion going on right now. When you sign up for the 14-day free trial, you won’t just get access to that. You can pay for one month and get an additional 4 weeks free. 6 weeks free. That’s more than enough time to figure out that you should Join The AARMY.

When you Join The AARMY, there is nothing but constant progress. You can become the athlete you were always meant to be. All you need to do is sign up for the 14-day free trial and get an additional 4 weeks free. You’ll be ready to take the New Year by storm without even leaving the house.

Get It: Sign up for a 14-day trial and get 6 free weeks total today!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!