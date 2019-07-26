Get Up to $60 Off the Most Delicious Juice Cleanse Brand on the Market

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Living clean is harder than ever. Whether we’re resisting the siren call of fast food, or just need to get back on track after a vacation, finding ways to eat clean is difficult no matter how tough your resolve. Luckily, JUS by Julie makes it easy to maintain a healthy life.

The juices may be the proverbial meat and potatoes of the brand, but JUS by Julie also serves up soups, delicious air-popped pea snacks, and even cold brew coffee. The most popular item, however, is the cleanse package. Opt for a single-day cleanse to feel rejuvenated after a night out, a two or three-day cleanse after a weekend, or go all-in with a five-day cleanse. The best part? Each JUS by Julie juice comes with the necessary nutrients, vitamins, and minerals to keep you going, and they taste absolutely delicious.

What does each cleanse come with? It comes with a supply of juices in a variety of flavors that are meant to replace the food you normally eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. There are nine flavors and each is numbered in the order to get the most out of your cleanse. From Sweet Spin, a kale, spinach, pineapple, banana, mango and rice milk blend, to X-treme Greens, a tasty mix of spinach, kale, orange, pineapple, hemp seeds and lime, each flavor is designed to be crave-able and delicious. The variety of flavors is designed to keep you from getting bored and breaking the cycle, too.

Each cleanse is also designed to be easily digestible, too. Each juice is non-GMO, vegan, kosher, gluten-free, and dairy-free. So unless you are allergic to appetizing fruits and vegetables squeezed into a juice meant to clean you out and keep you healthy with all the essential vitamins, minerals and fiber, these cleanse packages are too good to pass up.

Right now, Jus by Julie is offering up the 3 Day package and the 5 Day package at a discount. Not only are they discounted, but whichever package you choose comes with a free Cooler Tote and of course, free shipping.

Healthy living with a healthy deal—that’s just too delicious to resist.

Get It: Take Off $41 For The 3 Day Cleanse ($99; was $140) or Take Off $60 For The 5 Day Cleanse ($165; was $225) at Jus by Julie

