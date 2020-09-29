Keep Away Knee Pain With This Ice Pack Compression Brace

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Do you find yourself having knee trouble these days? It doesn’t even have to be after a heavy workout. Just ending your day with pain in your knee is no fun at all. No matter the reason, the Vive Knee Ice Pack Compression Brace will help keep the pain in your knees at bay with no problems at all.

Having a knee brace is just a good thing to have around when you hit a certain age. Knee problems will crop up more and more, and a brace will help put some pressure on the problem areas to relieve the pain. That’s what the Vive Knee Ice Pack Compression Brace. But that isn’t all it does.

You can put some ice in a bag and put the bag on your knee in an awkward position, or you can pick up the Vive Knee Ice Pack Compression Brace. This comes with 3 packs that you can freeze and place in the brace, so you can get some compression and some icy relief as well.

That’s not all the packs can do. With the Vive Knee Ice Pack Compression Brace, you can also heat them up. Sometimes cold can work, other times you might want to use heat to attack the problem. Whichever works for you, this will help you get to a pain-free day in no time at all.

When you pick up the Vive Knee Ice Pack Compression Brace, you will have a much better time at the end of the day. A comfortable wrap that can add pressure to your knee to relieve pain, as well as attack the problem with heat or cold. At this price, there’s no reason to have it so it’s there when you need it.

Get It: Pick up the Vive Knee Ice Pack Compression Brace ($27; was $30) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!