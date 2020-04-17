Keep Track Of Your Health With This No-Contact Thermometer

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Please Note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

Do you live with others? If you do, you understand the need to keep things clean after using them. That way there is a lesser chance for the others in your home to maybe get sick. And if anyone is maybe feeling under the weather, you can pick up the Bionso Premium Infrared Thermometer from Amazon to track any potential fevers.

You may have a regular ole thermometer in the home, but that won’t really cut it right now. There is no reason to have something you need to put under your tongue right now and then pass it along to others. That’s why it is lucky that there is the Bionso Premium Infrared Thermometer in stock right now.

Using the Bionso Premium Infrared Thermometer is simple as all get out. All you gotta do is aim it at the forehead of choice and pull the trigger. In just one second, the precision infrared sensor will deliver a temperature reading that is accurate within a range of .36 degrees Fahrenheit.

There’s probably no worry about this right now since most of us are home, but the Bionso Premium Infrared Thermometer is not just accurate in a simple environment. You can be outside in the sun and this bad boy will be accurate.

It is made with an easy to read LED display. That way, you can clearly see what the temperature is. No hard to read dial or mercury level. It even has 3 display colors so you can get a sense before you even read the numbers if the temperature is high or not.

Additionally, the Bionso Premium Infrared Thermometer saves the last ten measurements. That way, you can keep track of the progress of your fever and such. That way, if it isn’t getting better you can react accordingly. And if you don’t use it for 30 seconds, it will automatically shut off, saving you some batteries.

A lot of time these days is spent worrying about staying clean and healthy. With the Bionso Premium Infrared Thermometer, you can keep track of your health with no worry about passing along germs. It won’t be in stock much longer, so act now and get it in your hands soon enough.

Get It: Pick up the Bionso Premium Infrared Thermometer ($90; was $100) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Men’s Journal assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!